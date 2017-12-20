’Loss of trust and confidence’ behind Mercado’s removal – Lorenzana

LOSS of trust and confidence was the reason behind the relief of Vice Admiral Ronald Joseph Mercado from his post as flag officer-in-command of the Philippine Navy, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Wednesday.

At a news conference in Camp Aguinaldo, Lorenzana said he questioned Mercado’s intention for insisting that a specific company implement the combat management system (CMS) of the frigates to be procured by the government from South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries.

“The reason behind [the removal of Mercado], was, as the Secretary of National Defense, I have lost trust confidence in his integrity and leadership,” Lorenzana told reporters.

The removal of Mercado stemmed from a contract that was signed by Lorenzana in 2016 for the procurement of two frigates and a weapons system estimated at P18 billion.

Mercado was said to have preferred another company for the CMS.

“Admiral Mercado wants to bring in another company, another system that was not included in the contract…I issued two directives which he disregarded and continued to insist on his [preferred]system so to me, that is tantamount to insubordination,” Lorenzana said.

He also said that he informed President Rodrigo Duterte about his decision, adding that he wrote to the Chief Executive about removing Mercado because of his alleged “interference” with the Frigate Program, which also caused a delay in its implementation.

“Yes [Duterte] was [informed]. I appraised him, I think as early as November, I wrote to the President just a summary on what is happening to the project,” Lorenzana said.

He said that he was also waiting for Mercado to explain why he insisted on another company, citing social media reports that he has been accusing the Department of National Defense (DND) of “hindering” the project.

Lorenzana said Mercado did not “correct the misperception” that spread within the military.

The implementation of the project has been delayed for about four months as a result of the impasse, said Lorenzana as he told Mercado of the news that reached him about the Navy chief allegedly wanting the 2016 contract “rescinded.”

The CMS is a “very important” factor in the Frigate project and as stipulated in the contract, no one can assign a specific company that will implement the program.

“You cannot put a company there to put up the CMS. What only matters is that you will just put the capability that you want. Now, Hyundai said that it could. It will put the capabilities,” Lorenzana said.

The contract also stipulated that Hyundai, being the winning bidder, would determine the CMS for the frigates.

Lorenzana also accused Mercado of “forum shopping,” when he met with former Navy chiefs.

Lorenzana said it was a meeting that was revealed to him by retired Vice Admiral Mateo Mayuga, a former Navy chief and his mistah at the Philippine Military Academy in 1973.

“Admiral Mayuga…told me about the forum wherein [Mercado] pointed out that we are the ones [from the DND]who were evil,” Lorenzana said.