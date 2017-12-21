‘Loss of trust and confidence’ behind Navy chief’s removal

LOSS of trust and confidence was the reason behind the relief of Vice Admiral Ronald Joseph Mercado from his post as flag officer in command of the Philippine Navy, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Wednesday.

In a news conference in Camp Aguinaldo, Lorenzana said he questioned Mercado’s intention for insisting that a specific company implement the combat management system (CMS) of the frigates to be procured by the government from South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries.

“The reason behind [the removal of Mercado], was, as the Secretary of National Defense, I have lost trust confidence in his integrity and leadership,” Lorenzana told reporters.

The removal of Mercado stemmed from a contract that was signed by Lorenzana in 2016 for the procurement of two frigates and a weapons system, estimated at P18 billion.

Mercado, who was replaced by Rear Admiral Robert Empedrad in closed-door turnover ceremonies on Tuesday, was said to have preferred another company for the CMS and wanted the 2016 deal rescinded.

“Admiral Mercado wants to bring in another company, another system that was not included in the contract…I issued two directives which he disregarded and continued to insist on his [preferred]system so to me, that is tantamount to insubordination,” Lorenzana said.

He said he had informed President Rodrigo Duterte about his decision, adding that he wrote the Chief Executive about removing Mercado because of the vice admiral’s alleged “interference” with the frigate program, which delayed its implementation by four months.

“Yes [Duterte] was [informed]. I appraised him, I think as early as November. I wrote to the President, just a summary, of what is happening to the project,” Lorenzana said.

He added that he was also waiting for Mercado to explain why he insisted on another supplier.

The Cabinet official cited social media posts claiming that Mercado had accused the Department of National Defense (DND) of “hindering” the project.

Moreover, Mercado did not “correct the misperception” on the frigate project that spread within the military, Lorenzana said.

Four months delayed

The CMS is a “very important” factor in the frigate project and as stipulated in the contract, no one can assign a specific company to implement the program, Lorenzana said.

“You cannot put a company there to put up the CMS. What only matters is that you will just put the capability that

you want. Now, Hyundai said that it could. It will put the capabilities,” Lorenzana said.

The contract also stipulated that Hyundai, being the winning bidder, would supply the CMS for the frigates.

Lorenzana also accused Mercado of “forum shopping,” when he met with former Navy chiefs.

He said the meeting was revealed to him by retired vice admiral Mateo Mayuga, a former Navy chief and his classmate in the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1973.

“Admiral Mayuga…told me about the forum wherein [Mercado] pointed out that we were the ones [from the DND]who were evil,” Lorenzana said.