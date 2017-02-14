Love is in the air on Valentine’s

As lovers and friends filled up malls, hotels, bars and restaurants to celebrate Valentine’s Day, hundreds also flocked to Luneta to celebrate the special occasion.

Millenials as they are, sweethearts of three years 22-year-old Jef and 19-year-old Joy, said they opted to celebrate V-Day in the open air park as it’s more romantic.

“Espesyal ang okasyon na ito para sa amin, kahit kailangang lumiban sa trabaho (This occasion is special for us, even if requires being absent from work),” Jef told The Manila Times.

Another couple—Jondel Esparago and Manilyn Vicio who both hail from earthquake-stricken Surigao province —said that February 14 was three times special as the guy was celebrating his 24th birthday and their 20th monthsary as well. Luneta was their choice, too, for same reason as the first couple.