‘Love and Care’ for families

Samsung Electronics Philippines Corporation employees organized a meal packing event for the benefit of the families affected by the Marawi siege under the company’s “Love and Care” initiative—an annual employee volunteer program for the tech giant’s subsidiaries in the Southeast Asia and Oceania region.

Teaming up with Rise Against Hunger (RAH), a global non-profit organization that aims to end worldwide hunger, the feeding program packed hundreds of boxes of meals, enough to feed over thousands of Filipino families in the war-torn area of Mindanao.