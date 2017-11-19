Of love and family at Christmas

ABS-CBN’s station ID gathers 100-plus Kapamilya stars

Christmas is definitely on the airwaves as ABS-CBN repeatedly runs its 2017 Christmas station ID, dubbed “Just Love Ngayong Christmas. Launched a week ago today, its official hashtag #justLoveDay quickly trended across the country and around the world what with over 100 Kapamilya stars featured in the touching music video.

They include Coco Martin and the cast of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” Vice Ganda and Anne Curtis and the rest of the “It’s Showtime” family, love teams Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano, James Reid and Nadine Lustre, Kapamilya hunks like Zanjoe Marudo, Jericho Rosales, Paulo Avelino, Gerald Anderson, and leading ladies Jodi Sta. Maria, Kim Chiu, Julia Baretto, and Judy Ann Santos.

The stars of various Kapamilya shows like “Wildflower,” “Pusong Ligaw,” “The Promise of Forever,” “Banana Sundae,” “Magandang Buhay,” and “La Luna Sangre” are featured in Just Love, as well as the anchors of “TV Patrol,” “UKG,” “Rated K,” “Red Alert,” “Matanglawin,” ANC, and DZMM.

Making sure to represent the media conglomerate’s affiliates include artists from Star Music, Tarsier Records, and sports stars that can be seen on ABS-CBN Sports+Action.

Leading the powerful lineup of singers behind the song are Sarah Geronimo, Gary Valenciano, Martin Nievera, Piolo Pascual, Toni Gonzaga, Ogie Alcasid, Erik Santos, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Billy Crawford, Yeng Constantino, ASAP regulars, and winners from the Kapamilya network’s talent reality programs.

The recording lyric video for Just Love Ngayong Christmas got over three million views in less than a week after its launch. The station ID video, meanwhile, is approaching one million views.

In a nutshell, Just Love features snippets of real people sharing what they have with strangers, helping one another in times of distress, and showing hope and resilience in videos or photos that went viral online and touched the hearts of many people this year. The stars are also seen writing notes to cheer up and console the people of Marawi City who are still recovering from the months’ long conflict and doing their own acts of charity.