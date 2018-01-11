Love finds way back to lost hearts in ‘Pusong Ligaw’ finale

Many viewers have been hooked on the classic story of friendship between two young women who vowed to achieve their dreams while keeping their bond as strong as ever. This is the premise of Pusong Ligaw, the afternoon series which debuted on ABS-CBN on April 24, 2017, whose success earned it a second book as lead stars Beauty Gonzales (as Tessa/Teri) and Bianca King (as Marga) wrestled with issues that enjoined their audience to cry and laugh with them—as the best of friends and eventually as fierce rivals, whose loathing for each other spilled over to their own children Ira (Diego Loyzaga) and Vida (Sofia Andres).

The eight-month afternoon drama ends today with love and forgiveness finding their way back to the hearts of powerful lead characters.

Pusong Ligaw served as the comeback project of Gonzales after giving birth to her first child. The former “Pinoy Big Brother Teen Edition Plus” housemate is overwhelmed by the series’ success, lasting longer than most daytime dramas, even without major stars in the cast.

The afternoon series, which became famous for its all-out fight scenes between Gonzales and King have often left audiences wondering if the actresses have had to endure much pain while taping.

According to Gonzales, the physical scenes have not hindered herself and King from becoming good friends throughout the show’s run. In fact, they talk about how to execute the fight scenes—usually entailing slaps across the face—as called by the script.

“Minsan nadadala ka sa emosyon, pero may usapan kami, na if ever madala siya sa isang eksena na masaktan niya ako, naiintindihan ko naman, kasi there are times na di mo matantiya. OK lang sa akin as long na maganda ang kalalabasan and as long as I know naman na hindi niya sinasadya,” she said with a chuckle.

Pusong Ligaw airs its final episode today after “It’s Showtime” on “Kapamilya Gold.”