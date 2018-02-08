Love at First Flight

Romance is in the air!

Whether it’s a special date with your Significant Other or that red-letter day for you and the jewel of your life, Philjets, the country’s trusted provider of chartered flights and private jet VIP/Corporate services, will ensure a transport experience that’s safe, smooth and spectacular.

Imagine delighting your partner with an exciting aerial tour of Metro Manila before gliding in on the helipad of the renowned Antonio’s Restaurant in Tagaytay. There to dine on an unforgettable meal with a view in a romantic chalet before popping the all important question: “Will you marry me, sweetheart?” It’s the stuff memories are made of, and Philjets serves as the winged chariot that helped realize the dream.

The Classic Fine Dining Package, which includes return flight by helicopter (maximum of five persons), departure from Manila with an aerial tour of the capital or Taal Lake, three hours waiting time, Champagne on board, landing fees and a menu for up to six people, is priced at 113,120 pesos.

Brides, forget the limousine, and instead, make the most magical entrance with a helicopter landing. For sure, they’ll beat the traffic and get to the altar on time and in style.

If business occupies your mind, what better way to wow valued partners or prospective investors than whisking them away from the urban scrum, and discussing the big deal – and sealing it – in the hilly aerie of Tagaytay.

Whether personal or work-related, Philjets always strives to put the thrill and joy back in travel.

