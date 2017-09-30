Love in Chaos

How are you my love?
How entropic is my life?
The world brings too much chaos
And nothing b ut utter confusions.
How do you emit quick flashes of light
With your scintillating eyes?
How do you make this black and white world of mine
See colors when our fingers intertwine?
How cruel is the world
And the forces between planets
That we have fallen
And still drifted apart?
How I wish you came from a primordial ooze
Of what I can have and what I can’t lose
You stand between the line
Of being a priority and a choice
No it does not take a while
The softness of your voice
Was never a cloying sweetness
To my ears it was a morning boost.
JANEL AIRA IBON
