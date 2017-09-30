Love in Chaos

How are you my love?

How entropic is my life?

The world brings too much chaos

And nothing b ut utter confusions.

How do you emit quick flashes of light

With your scintillating eyes?

How do you make this black and white world of mine

See colors when our fingers intertwine?

How cruel is the world

And the forces between planets

That we have fallen

And still drifted apart?

How I wish you came from a primordial ooze

Of what I can have and what I can’t lose

You stand between the line

Of being a priority and a choice

No it does not take a while

The softness of your voice

Was never a cloying sweetness

To my ears it was a morning boost.

JANEL AIRA IBON