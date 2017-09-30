Sunday, October 1, 2017
    Love in Chaos

    The Sunday Times Magazine

    How are you my love?
    How entropic is my life?
    The world brings too much chaos
    And nothing b ut utter confusions.

    How do you emit quick flashes of light
    With your scintillating eyes?
    How do you make this black and white world of mine
    See colors when our fingers intertwine?

    How cruel is the world
    And the forces between planets
    That we have fallen
    And still drifted apart?

    How I wish you came from a primordial ooze
    Of what I can have and what I can’t lose
    You stand between the line
    Of being a priority and a choice

    No it does not take a while
    The softness of your voice
    Was never a cloying sweetness
    To my ears it was a morning boost.

    JANEL AIRA IBON

