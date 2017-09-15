A love to last for Ralph and Jasmin

A friendship that started in the school campus blossomed into a romance and eventually ended in a grand wedding—this is the love story of Ralph Juan and Jasmin Ellen Sarmiento.

The couple exchanged their vows at the Archdiocese Shrine of St. Therese of the Child Jesus in Lahug, Cebu before three officiators, Archbishop Jose Palma, Msgr. Boy Alesna, and Fr. Brian Brigoli.

The wedding was also a union of two prominent families in Cebu—the bride has Samar 1st District Representative Edgar Sarmiento and beauty queen Jennifer Helen Weigel Sarmiento, who was wearing a lovely Philip Tampus gown during the occasion, for parents while the groom is a proud so of Richard Chua Juan and Grace Tan Juan.

As the bride related to Hi! Society, she and her hubby were actually first grade classmates more than 20 years ago.

They never saw each other again after that school year until 15 years later when Jasmin’s buddy best friend Dexter brought Ralph to her and her twin sister’s 23rd birthday. At that time, however, she was in a relationship.

Months later, Jasmin’s relationship ended and as fate would have it, the two met once again in a graduation party.

Since then, the two became inseparable until, eventually, Ralph courted Jasmin. He became her shoulder to cry on especially when she found out that her ex-boyfriend was dating her best friend. He also religiously visited her every single day. And when her dad commented that among her suitors, he likes Ralph the most, there was no doubt for Jasmin that they would be together.

During their third anniversary of courtship, he finally proposed marriage. Since Ralph is pure Chinese, they had to calculate the right date according to Feng Shui, which was July 22. Jasmin is his first and only girlfriend. For her, he is the perfect gentleman.

The beautiful bride radiantly walked down the aisle wearing a Jun Escario gown, to meet her future husband while the UV Chorale provided the background music.

The couple chose autumn as their color theme for the wedding with the bridal entourage the decor and the even the eight-layered bridal cake following the theme.

At the dinner reception at the Grand Convention Centre Cebu, world-class performers who flew in from Manila entertained the guests.

One by one, emcee Max Tiu called to stage Jeffrey Hidalgo, Richard Poon, Angeline Quintos, Erik Santos and Basil Valdez for their performances. Later on, guests danced to the music of On the cover band.

But perhaps one of the most arresting visuals for the night was the longest and biggest led wall measuring up to 192-feet. Moreover, the wedding reception was the first one ever created by RM Events Maker.

An eleven course dinner and overflowing champagne and wines were enjoyed by almost a thousand guests who received a laser engraved flask in Hermes-inspired boxes as giveaways.

Notable Principal sponsors were Cebu City Mayor Tommy Osmena, Siquijor Gov. Zalde Villa, Calbayog City Mayor Ronald Aquino and former DILG Secretary Mel Sarmiento.

Prominent guests from the Cebu and Manila elite were Mariquita Yeung, Margie Lhuillier, Iris Arcenas, Joel and Carla Del Prado, and close friends of the bride’s mom, famous jewelry designer Ann Ong and jeweler Ofelia Wadle.

Truly, the wedding was worth remembering what with all the love and laughter.

To the newly married couple, may you continue to love each other for the years to come. Happy landing!