Love to laugh on Valentine’s

‘Extra Judicial Kidding’ goes onstage at Resorts World Manila

WHO says serious national issues like extra judicial killings cannot be good material for a comedy show? Stand up comic greats Jon Santos and Rex Navarrete along with Kakai Bautista take on this challenge as they give EKJs new meaning in Extra Judicial Kidding (EJK) at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, Resorts World Manila on February 15.

“It’s exactly the perfect material to talk about,” said EJK young director Joaquin Pedro Valdes at the live performance’s conference at Resorts World Manila. A theater actor himself, Valdes related how those around him have been asking if the show will take a political stand but he explained, “There’s only one stand that this show is going to make—whatever side you’re on or whatever view you may have, we’re all coming together in laughter and in love and in moving forward. That’s the main goal of the show.”

Written by Rody Vera, EJK promises to be a two-hour show of hilarity that will send its audience home invigorated.

“We exhaust you from laughing,” guaranteed internationally acclaimed stand-up comic Navarrete, who finds himself in a first time collaboration after 28 years in the biz. Navarrete is considered one of the hardest working, relatively unknown comics in America who has nonetheless performed alongside notable national headliners George Lopez, Russell Peters, DL Hughley, among others. His most popular DVD, Badass Madapaka was filmed in front of a sold-out crowd at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles.

Currently, Navarrete travels internationally throughout Asia, Europe, Australia, Canada, and for the US Armed Forces bringing his brand of Filipino humor to a wider audience.

On TV, he has appeared on Lopez Tonight, Live at Gotham, MyxTV, and MTV Philippines.

Navarette talked about his excitement to work with Jon Santos whom he knows to be one of the best stand-up comics in the country.

Santos feels the same way and considers it a big opportunity to show off new characters and new stories in EJK along with Navarette.

“Because of recent issues and political alliances in the country, many relationships were affected. This show is an opportunity to embrace each other’s differences and be united in the spirit of laughter,” said Santos who arrived at the venue as reigning Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere of France.

Meanwhile, Kakai Bautista will be in charge of the song and dance, besides the witty punch lines she dishes out on TV.

“I’m so grateful to be included in this show with Jon and Rex. This is a dream come true for me,” said the comedienne who has always been open in sharing she used to be in charge of Lea Salonga’s wardrobe before becoming an artist herself.

Though something unusual for Valentine’s, Extra Judicial Kidding will prove to be a treat in this season of shows around the metro as Filipinos will always love to laugh—and poke fun as themselves and their reality—no matter the day.