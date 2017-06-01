Friday, June 2, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»LOVE ON THE WRIST

    LOVE ON THE WRIST

    0
    By on Business

    Cartier

    The latest version of Aldo Cipullo’s iconic Love bracelet for Cartier (circa 1970s) has been reimagined in a more delicate but still passionate way. Retaining its wrist-hugging oval shape, the standout accessory is now distinctively punctuated with screws. A variation on a universal classic, unisex and graphic, it is fastened with the help of a screwdriver.

    Cartier is located at Greenbelt 4, Rustan’s Makati and Shangri-La Plaza as well as Newport Resorts World. Follow @ssilifeph on Instagram for more information.

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.