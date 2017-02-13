Love, onstage

Love is in the air, and on stage too with these Valentine’s Day concerts playing tonight.

* Love in Motion with Gary Valenciano; 7 p.m. at Grand Ballroom, Shangri-La Hotel Bonifacio Global City

* Love Rocks! Valentine’s: A Night of Legendary Love with Dan Hill and Michaels band; 8 p.m. at Newport Performing Arts Theater in Resorts World Manila

* Masquerade with Martin Nievera and Lani Misalucha; 8 p.m. Grand Ballroom of Solaire Hotel and Casino

* #HUGOTPlaylist with Ogie Alcasid, Aiai delas Alos and Erik Santos; 8 p.m. at Kia Theater, Quezon City

* Forever with Rex Smith; 8 p.m. at Ballroom 2, Fairmont Makati

* #LoveThrowback2 with Ariel Rivera, Hajji Alejandro, Joey Generoso, Jinky Vidal, Christian Bautisa and Nina; 8:30 p.m. at the PICC Plenary Hall

* Prom Night with David Pome­ranz; 8:30 p.m. at The Manila Hotel

* Till I Meet You The Concert with Kuh Ledesma featuring Jack Salud; 8:45 p.m. at Greenhills Promenade