LOVE POEMS

I Hear My Heart

I hear my heart howl,

a wounded wolf fighting for shelter

along burning columns of mire

in the cold whiteness of a winter’s chest;

I hear my heart weep,

and his voice is muted by a hurricane

of ebony wings that soar like spears

onto a bleeding, barb-wired sky;

but I do not grieve long, not for long—

for, as I hear my heart whisper

the agony of volcanic ash

it also promises the ecstasy of waterfalls

that subside into a symphony

of rustling rain and playful wind

that plays on and on and on

through moments of a single midnight

onto the eternity of a new dawn

that starts with my trembling hands

finding calm and warmth

upon your breasts.

* * *

A Vampire’s Song to His Beloved

I would like you to whisper me a poem

a poem that hisses like copperhead wind

a quiet, intrusive, searching poem

that snaps like sweet poison kiss

that brings me to quick sleep—

as the rain wafts softly

among the trees’ shoulder blades

finding refuge in the cold

damp night, darkness collecting

a weary head.

I am so tired, so please say the words

like the lost language of crows

that find shelter in the wounded intimacy

of an aftermidnight dreary.

Touch me, oh touch me

like pangs that fuses death

and make me rest in the abyss

then wake me up with the song

of healing like sunlight that sneaks

through the flesh of dusk and mends

the cracks of broken blinds…

my love, my beloved

your love is my peace

and my home

amidst the light of night

and the dark of days.

* * *

Hips

Like a quiet seashore that offers refuge

to the ocean’s turbulence and calms down

the waves’ frolic and adventure;

like a riverbank that pacifies rapids

and neutralizes overflow—

my rampage and my meekness find

solace and frenzy, sleepy surrender

and sweet unease around your hips.

* * *

The Taming of the Wild Woman

I want to negotiate the depths

that reveal ladders into your dark

into your steep cave of treasures

into your sleeping volcano—

and then, I will thrust my head

upon those black clouds, swallow your fire

and clear the smoke as I unravel

and claim my home in your heart.

* * *

Pledge

When our universe is reduced

to a solitary driftwood upon

a famished riverbed

at the end of days and nights,

I shall lift us from the abyss

and hold you tight, so tight

as we ride through the rapids

onto an angry waterfall—

but I will stay with you

with all my might and madness

until we merge with the sea.

About the poet: Pasckie Pascua currently lives in Candler, in North Carolina. He is a journalist and poet. After his arrival in the United States in the late 1990s, Pascua edited the Manhattan-based Headline Philippines from 1998 to 2001. In North Carolina, he is the founding executive director of the ‘Traveling Bonfires,’ a non-profit “people’s culture” organization and editor and publisher of ‘The Indie,’ a community newspaper.