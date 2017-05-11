‘I love you’ quotes for Mom

MOTHERS touch everyone’s life and inspire us to live our life to the fullest. It’s just proper to honor them. Here are some famous quotes that say “I love you” Mom.

A mother’s love reaches far beyond circumstances and feelings. It sees past flaws and imperfections and celebrates God’s gift of love, sent from heaven in the form of a child. Her children arise up, and call her blessed. Proverbs 31:28

Every woman becomes their mother. That’s their tragedy. And no man becomes his. That’s his tragedy.

Oscar Wilde

A mother’s love is patient and forgiving when all others are forsaking, it never fails or falters, even though the heart is breaking.

Helen Steiner Rice

Motherhood: All love begins and ends there.

Robert Browning

A mother’s love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity, it dares all things and crushes down remorsely all that stands in its path.

Agatha Christie

All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my Angel Mother.

Abraham Lincoln

No language can express the power, and beauty, and heroism, and majesty of a mother’s love. It shrinks not where man cowers, and grows stronger where man faints, and over wastes of worldly fortune sends the radiance of its quenchless fidelity like a star.

Edwin Hubbell Chapin

The heart of a mother is a deep abyss at the bottom of which you will always find forgiveness.

Honore de Balzac

Mother is the bank where we deposit all our hurts and worries. Author Unknown

No influence is so powerful as that of a mother.

Sarah Josepha Hale

I love my mother. She’s my first love. She has been through a lot and is a sole survivor. Missy Elliot