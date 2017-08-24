LOVE THAT LUGGAGE

Jake Bros.

Whether your next destination is around the Philippine archipelago or somewhere overseas, Jake Bros. offers the perfect travel buddy. Enjoy a smoother and more convenient travel experience with stylish pieces from the world’s best brands.

Echolac (pictured) brings together the best of Eastern and Western design with its line of hard and soft side luggage and backpacks. Featuring Japanese, Chinese and Italian ingenuity, it boasts a wide selection of bags and luggage to protect personal belongings and valuables, while still remaining compact and lightweight.

Refined lines, precise mechanisms and smart details define a Wenger piece, while National Geographic backpacks, hip packs, slings and messenger bags are sturdy and practical and will always stand out in a crowd of sameness. Sketchers’ backpacks with adjustable straps and memory foam padding are designed to relieve stress and tension on the shoulders and lower back by distributing the weight evenly. Whether hiking up scenic trails or exploring cities by foot, Sketchers will never hold you back.

Then, there’s Elle, the style purveyor in French design, never compromising style and quality, and beautifully marrying unbeatable durability with modern materials in each of its chic models. Enjoy getting lost and falling in love with the experience of travel with Elle.

These luggage lines are available at SM Department Stores, Robinsons department stores, Landmark Makati and Gaisano, among others. Or visit www.jakebros.com for more details.