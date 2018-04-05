LOVELY LINEN

Royal Bedding and Bath

How does a former hotelier/marketing communications expert reinvent herself?

In the case of Cristina Tabora—19 years with Hyatt International and now head of her own public relations outfit—she’s become a purveyor of exquisite bedroom accessories under the label Royal Bedding and Bath (RBB).

And what accessories these are! According to Tabora, all the sheets are loomed from 100 percent natural cotton imported from Egypt, Spain, Portugal, India and Turkey. These also feature imported 100 percent cotton embroidery color fast threads from France, with minimum 300 thread counts. (Good sheets range anywhere from 200 to 800.) The designs are silk screened or sewn by hand-guided machines and embroidered entirely in the Philippines.

Operating from a tiny showcase shop in Makati City, Tabora supplies to specialty stores in New York and Switzerland. She says: “But I am very happy to coordinate my linens to work with a client’s existing linens to create the perfect bed you want to jump into and never leave.”

She adds that unlike other sheet brands, RBB doesn’t use any artificial wrinkle-free chemicals in its sheets, so they may be machine washed. “We like working with Royal Clothier laundry (+63 932 616 4823) because of their proven expertise with handling bedding linens.”

If the customer prefers to launder their own sheets, Tabora also provides advice on how to handle the items.

She says: “In an ever-increasingly demanding life, the home should be one’s personal refuge, and the bedroom should be a sacred space. No matter how big or how small, the home is a palace, and the bed and bath is inviolate.”

The Royal Bedlinen and Bath showroom is at G/F, Tower One, Park Terraces Palm Drive, Ayala Business Center, Makati. Visit www.royalbeddingandbath.com