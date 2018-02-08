A LOVELY TIME FOR TEA

TWG

Celebrate the season of love with an artfully curated Valentine’s Day menu care of TWG, which sets to enchant and delight the taste buds. Embrace the romance and share a cup of Mon Amour Tea, TWG’s magical potion composed of rich black and sweet notes of quince, the sacred fruit of the Goddess of Love. Another soothing blend to share with your loved one, the Bain de Roses Tea Scented Candle, perfectly accompanies evenings of sweet seduction.

TWG Tea Valentine’s Day menu is available from February 5 to 18 at all TWG Tea Salons and Boutiques: Greenbelt 5, Shangri-La Plaza Mall, Central Square and S Maison Conrad Manila.