Lovers of art and poetry gather for ‘Hai[NA]Ku’ anniversary

It was a celebration of love and life through poetry and art during the launch of the Hai[NA]ku exhibit at S Maison at the Conrad.

The event, a joint project of S Maison and National Bookstore/Anvil, also coincided with the first anniversary of the book Hai[NA]ku and Other Poems, a collection of poetry by bestselling author and lifestyle editor Arnel Patawaran with sublime poetic visuals by Love Marie Ongpauco-Escudero, better known in showbiz as Heart Evangelista.

Hai[NA]ku and Other Poems is a collection of poetry inspired by life’s most engrossing themes – love and pain, solitude and reflection, arrivals and departures, and the tenuous threads that make up everyday life with picturesque paintings by Ongpauco-Escudero.

These were showcased in panels depicting pages in a book – with poems on one side, and artworks on the other amidst a setting of romantic white leaves and red roses.

National Artist for Literature F. Sionil Jose, who came with his wife Teresita, was the event’s guest of honor, along with lovers of art and poetry, including SM Prime Holdings Inc. executive committee chairman Hans Sy, Anvil Publishing president and National Bookstore managing director Alexandra Ramos-Padilla.

Romance was in the air as excerpts from the book were read by personalities and performers who interpreted the poems in words, music, and dance. These included Words Anonymous’ Jihad Mambuay and Louise Meets who read the poem “The Day After Tomorrow”; and Romancing Venus’ Kooky Tuason, Mary Tengco and Jing Jorge interpreted the poem “When Was the Last Time You Saw Her” in their own song composition.

TV personality and businesswoman Daphne Oseña-Paez read the poem “The Last Summer Before Extinction” while Maja Concio from the Company of Ateneo Dancers performed an interpretative dance of “Walkers’ Paradise” with a recorded reading by Ultima Todino Martin. Peta’s Gio Gahol’s reading of “It’s Not What I Thought” was a hit with the audience.