Lovers nabbed for murder OF WOMAN’S HUSBAND

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan: A woman and his alleged lover, who allegedly killed her husband on her orders, were arrested by police operatives in separate operations in Bani and Agno towns on Wednesday. Senior Supt. Ronald Oliver-Lee, police provincial director, said Rossana Junio, 32, and Joey Ochavez, 27, both of Barangay Centro Toma in Bani town, were accused of murdering Marlon Junio last August 8. Chief Insp. Amor Mio Somine, Bani police chief, said prior to the murder, Ochavez and the victim had a drinking session at the Junios’ house in a village in Bani. The suspect reportedly asked permission to go home and the victim went out to cut wood for charcoal, his source of income. The victim failed to return home. Rossana reported her husband was missing after two days. On August 10, Junio’s body was found buried under a mango tree, about 300 meters away from their house, after his dog brought home one of his toes, which apparently stuck out from the mud. Ochavez admitted that he used shabu before stabbing and hacking Marlon upon instructions of Rossana. The suspects admitted killing Junio but Ochavez pointed to Rossana as the mastermind.

Advertisements

Jaime G. Aquino