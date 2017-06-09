LOVE’S GOLDEN GLOW

Jewelmer

Highlighting the mystique of the golden South Sea pearl, Jewelmer unveils its latest offering for brides. Adorning a radiant bride on a day when promises are set in stone, these iconic gems embody a love made ever lasting.



For centuries, pearls have piqued the world’s fascination. Hindu folklore had it that the god Krishna plucked the first pearl from the ocean to give it to his daughter Pandaia on her wedding day. In ancient Rome, pearls were believed to attract fortune, and bequeathing them became a way of wishing couples luck and prosperity. As the world’s only living gem, pearls have always echoed the moon’s spiritual allure, becoming in themselves symbols of femininity, fertility and mystery.

In the modern age, pearls are made more whimsical in their golden incarnation. With its ethereal lustre, a golden South Sea pearl conjures a world of beauty and of light – a glowing orb representing a treasure of a lifetime.

Centering on nature’s magical creation, Jewelmer’s bridal selections evoke the golden light in every woman: from the blushing brides and bridesmaids, to their mothers who came before them. A wedding, after all, is a celebration of love and light. It is here that a golden South Sea pearl becomes a personal memento, a gem to mark and remember a milestone.

