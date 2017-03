Top Filipino fashion designer Francis Libiran, who has been dressing celebrities and brides alike, got his own happy ending as he exchanged ‘I do’s’ with businessman Christian Mark Jacobs in Boracay on Friday. In their matching impeccable suites, the new husband-and-husband shared their milestone with relatives and close friends including Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa, actor Robin Padilla and actress Kaye Abad.

INSTAGRAM/CHRISTIANMARK