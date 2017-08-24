Lovi to go on European vacay with rumored BF

Instead of wearing a gown that would silhouette her sexy figure, Lovi Poe chose to wear a manly all-red suit at the premiere night of her movie “Woke Up Like This” with Vhong Navarro. But even though she even had a necktie on, the beautiful actress still looked feminine as ever, the suit failing to diminish her womanly charms.

Her choice of outfit was mainly due her role in the comedy, which opened in cinemas on Wednesday. She plays a model who woke up one morning as a man. “This is very hilarious. First time ko gumawa ng comedy movie and I really enjoyed it. I’m so grateful that Vhong helped me in my scenes.”

Wearing a man’s suit at the preem was Lovi’s idea. She intimated to Showbuzz that she almost decided not to pursue with her plan. She wasn’t sure she’d have the confidence to pull off a man’s suit, but someone convinced her to go ahead with it. Her rumored French-Filipino boyfriend Chris Johnson.

“Nag-Face Time kami,” she quipped. “I showed him that I was wearing a man’s suit. The first thing he said when he saw me was, ‘Wow, you look so good.’ That was enough confirmation for me to attend the premiere night in my suit.”

Now that Woke-Up Like This is already showing, Lovi is preparing for her next movie, where she will be reunited with her “Someone To Watch Over Me” leading man Tom Rodriguez. The movie is titled, “The Significant Other,” directed by Joel Lamangan. After this, Lovi will begin another movie under the helm of a respected and award-winning director whom she is not yet at liberty to disclose.

But before her endless shooting schedule begins, Lovi is scheduled to go on vacation in Europe. She will first fly to Paris to meet Chris, after which he will take her to difference places in France.

“From there, I’ll also be visiting other European countries but I don’t know if he can come with me because he has work in Paris. Bahala na. We will just see what we can do pagdating ko doon,” Lovi enthused.

Lovi and Chris have yet to confirm their real status as a couple but everybody feels they really don’t have to admit anything because their actions are louder than words.

When pressed by Showbuzz for confirmation, Lovi just gave a very sweet smile. “We enjoy every moment that we are together and we enjoy every moment when we’re apart. We’re very happy.”

It’s not hard for Lovi to lavish Chris with praises because it is clear she admires him. “He is so open-minded. He is so supportive of me and my work. He pushes me to work harder. Ang galing nga niya mag-motivate when it comes to my work and even my daily life. I really like how he tells me things that push me to do better. We really have good communication, and that’s what’s good with the two of us – no pressure on anything. We just know we are enjoying our company,” Lovi averred.

Now that Lovi seems to have found the right man, is it time to consider settling down? “Noooo!” Lovi answered with a laugh. “I don’t even think about it. That is the farthest thing from my mind. I’m only in my 20s so wala pa akong iniisip na ganyan. I still have a lot of dreams to fulfill. I want to achieve more. Ang dami ko pang dapat patunayan sa career ko. Yung pagpapakasal, madali lang yan but it can wait until I’m in my 30s or until I’m ready in all aspects of my life.”

Indeed, Lovi is focused on career while leading a happy love life for besides her two upcoming movies, she is also doing a new series for GMA.

***

Doing a rom-com movie is an answered prayer for Rhian Ramos. After a string of drama projects, the actress was looking for a breather – a project where she does not need to internalize heavily, and where her tear ducts will not be overworked.

So when the offer to do “Fallback” came along, she was surprised it wasn’t a heavy going plot as she had expected.

“I couldn’t stop laughing. I was literally laughing out loud while reading the script. From the start pa lang, aliw na ko. It’s the project I’ve been looking for. My prayers have been answered and before I knew it, I was already in the cast,” Rhian told Showbuzz at the movie’s story conference.

In Fallback, directed by Jason Paul Laxamana, Rhian plays a woman who cannot find a perfect relationship, and always ends up with the short end of the stick.

“My character here is somebody working in a movie production as a location manager. So laging aligaga sa paghahanap ng location. Laging hinahanapan ng direktor at producer ng fallback if the first location doesn’t work out. Tapos ang mga relasyon na pinapasok ko laging unsuccessful. So, I decide that when I go into a relationship, I will have another man waiting in the wings for me so that if the relationship fails, I have a fallback,” Rhian revealed.

Besides Fallback, Rhian has started shooting another movie, an international action film where she stars with American and Chinese actors. The movie will be shot in Bacolod in its entirety, while Fallback’s location will be in Manila and Subic.

“Kaya yan. Magagawan ng paraan ‘yan,” Rhian said of all the shuttling she’ll be doing. “We met with the two productions and we already arranged everything with regards to my shooting schedule.”

Rhian is just thankful that her new project with GMA is still awaiting its starting date. “I’ve been told by GMA I’ll be in a new series and buti na lang we will begin taping in September so I will be done with my shooting for my two movies by that time.”

***

The Eigenmann clan has a very exciting project. With Cherie Gil as producer, they are working to mount a show featuring the Eigenmann patriarch, former matinee idol and the original Elvis Presley of the Philippines, Eddie Mesa, titled “Sing Us Your Songs Again.” It will mark their father’s return to the concert stage, and will feature the highlights of his life and career. This covers his journey from being the Pinoy Elvis Presley to becoming a matinee idol, to the tumultuous parts of his married life, which led to his separation from wife Rosemarie Gil, until his rebirth in the Christian faith and the patching up of his marriage after 16 years.

The whole Eigenmann clan, including Cherie and her brother Michel De Mesa, and Eddie and Rosemarie’s grandchildren like Ryan, Gabby, Andi, Max and Sid will be part of the show.

Eddie, who is pushing 80, is getting ready to show everyone he’s still got it.

“I am now into cardiovascular exercises to improve my stamina. I regularly go to the gym for physical training,” he enthused.

***

SHORTS… Kapuso actor Ken Chan is taking it easy while waiting for the shooting of his movie with Barbie Forteza to resume. Barbie left for the US for vacation and is scheduled to return to the country late this week…

…Mark Herras is all out in supporting girlfriend Wyn Marquez as she competes in Miss World Philippines 2017. Showbuzz spotted Mark in a couple of events for the competition, along with Wyn’s mom Alma Moreno. Of course, he promised to be at the MOA Arena at the coronation night on September 3.