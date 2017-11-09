Lovi, Max and Rhian forge deeper friendship

Lovi Poe, Max Collins and Rhian Ramos are getting chummier as the days go by. From the moment the three GMA Network leading ladies were called to report for a story conference, they hit it off right away.

Stars of the upcoming romantic-comedy series, The One That Got Away, the trio of beauties doesn’t seem to run out of things to talk about.

Showbuzz visited them on their first taping day, finding them huddled together in between takes.

“We talk about anything. Well, mostly girl stuff,” Rhian volunteers. “We talk about our diet, the exercises that we do to get fit, the make-up we use—we have endless topics we discuss and wala kaming tigil!”

“I don’t know where we get the energy but we just keep on talking,” Lovi added. “We really enjoy each other’s company. We share jokes na kaming tatlo rin naman ang tumatawa. I really like Rhian and Max. Masarap silang kasama, masarap na kaibigan.

In The One That Got Away, Lovi, Max and Rhian play Alex, Dorcy and Chloe respectively, who despite being strangers have a common denominator: they are all ex-girlfriends of Liam, a good-looking, husband-material bachelor portrayed by Dennis Trillo.

Each happy with their roles, Max was first to share, “I’m tomboyish here, which I’m not in real life. I am very feminine in my ways and in my style. But it’s a role that I’ve never tried before so it’s a challenge for me.”

“I am the type of girl who doesn’t use her mind in this series–sugod lang ng sugod,” next said Rhian. “When there’s trouble already, that’s the only time I realize I made a careless decision. In real life naman, there were really times na hindi ko ginamit ang isip ko but I learned from that,” she added honestly.

“My character here is so funny,” Lovi revealed last. “This is the first time that I really laugh out loud while reading my script. Dati pag nagbabasa ko ng script ko, I was always crying. When I did my last soap, ‘Someone To Watch Over Me,’ grabe ang ibinuhos kong luha. Finally in this one masaya na! I just hope I will be able to pull my role off. Nandyan naman si Direk Maryo (Delos Reyes) to guide us so viewers will surely have fun watching our characters.”

Now if there’s one that the girls especially love to talk about these days, it’s Max’s coming wedding to fiancé Pancho Magno.

“We are almost dine with our preparations,” Max informed Showbuzz. “Some of the invitations have been sent out already and we’re just putting the finishing touches on everything.

Rhian and Lovi will of course attend the wedding and even sound more excited the bride.

“We already got the save the date. Nakakakilig!” gushed Rhian.

“It has their picture and it’s so romantic,” Lovi added. “Kami talaga kinikilig sa kanila. They really look good together. I can’t wait to see them wed.”

***

Now that Bb. Pilipinas beauties Elizabeth Clency and Nelda Ibe are back after their respective international wins—Nelda placed first runner-up in Miss Globe and Liz second runner-up in Miss Grand International—the rest of Binibining Pilipinas’ queens are all set to conquer their pageants in the coming days.

Bb. Pilipinas International Mariel De Leon is already in Japan competing for the Miss International pre-pageant actitivies. Miss Universe Philippines Rachel Peters is leaving on Saturday for Las Vegas for the 2017 Miss Universe, with Channel Thomas right behind her, traveling to Poland for Miss Supranational on Tuesday. The last queen scheduled to leave is Katarina Rodriguez who will represent the country at Miss Intercontinental in Sri Lanka on December 21.

“More than anything, it’s the opportunity to represent the Philippines in an international competition that makes us very excited. To be called by our country’s name rather than ours is a big honor for us,” expressed Rachel.

Sharing they are all set for their respective pageants, the queens would much rather keep details of their national costumes and other tricks a surprise to get their fellow Filipinos watching them on their big days.

To all of you, the best of luck!

***

SHORTS… Is it true that Patricia Tumulak has left “Eat Bulaga?” Showbuzz’s highly placed source said Patricia resigned last week.

“Actually, she’s been thinking about leaving the show the last couple of months already. She’d like to go back to teaching because that’s where her heart is. She feels that showbiz isn’t for her…

…Barbie Forteza and Ken Chan are so happy with the box office results of their movie “This Time I’ll Be Sweeter.” Still showing in theaters, there are still block screenings schedule in the days to come, including one in TriNoMa today where the entire cast will be present. On Sunday, it’s Ken’s fans–the Kendies—who will be sponsoring a block screening at SM Light Mall.