LOVING LOCAL

Bayo

Inviting renowned couture designer Francis Libiran as its designer-in-residence, Bayo trains the spotlight on Pinoy Pride by promoting the workmanship of local artists and artisans in its 25th anniversary celebrations.

For this milestone presentation, Libiran and Bayo put together a special collection inspired by the beauty of Filipinas across the globe. Libiran combines his signature art deco aesthetics with different silhouettes to embody the diversity of Pinay pulchritude.

Check out www.styleshops.com.ph for the complete collection. FL x Bayo collection is available at select Bayo stores nationwide.