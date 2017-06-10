Low fares from PAL to mark Independence Day

FLAG carrier Philippine Airlines is offering roundtrip tickets from Manila to Guangzhou at $115 and Cebu to Singapore at $124 in line with its Independence Day seat sale.

The airline is also offering Manila to Vancouver roundtrip tickets for at $596 as PAL joins in celebrating the country’s Independence Day on June 12.

“The low fares will still get passengers ample legroom, free baggage allowance, wifi connection and in-flight snacks for domestic flights and hot meals on international flights,” PAL said in a statement on Friday.

The seat sale will also cover all domestic, regional and international flights, including domestic flights originating from Manila to 22 destinations, Cebu destinations, as well as international fares for Business Class, Premium Economy and Regular Economy for flights coming from and to Manila and Cebu.

It also covers flights to and from the United States, Canada, and London.

Booking period runs from June 8 to 15, 2017, while travel period is from July 1, 2017 to March 15, 2018.

The promo tickets are available at all PAL ticket offices, PAL website (philippineairlines.com), PAL Reservations (855-8888) or any accredited travel agent.