‘The Low Hum of a Drone:’ Where art and tech meet

Jay Yao, an artist who continually experiments with photography, stages his new body of works at Galleria Duemila.

As an artist, he draws on a myriad of references from technology and how information systems easily get passed around resulting in a more abstracted understanding of knowledge. Yao utilizes the imagery of different notions of scapes to project the central idea of his exploration.

Capturing the landscape of the northern hemisphere, each of the body of work presented alongside the abstracted aerial views of Luzon, Yao generates perplexing yet beautiful photographs that reveal the process that he took in conceptualizing them.

The photos show reflective qualities of green, blue and silver that hold the illusion of texture and rapidly flowing lines and vistas in conversation with strong hues of oranges and browns that are angular and in hard-edged shapes.

Born as a result of his constant experimentation and intuitive ideas, the works are both subtle and detailed at the same time.

Yao currently resides in Manila. He has a liberal arts degree in Hampshire College and studied at Parson’s School of Design. He had a residency in Sherman Galleries in Australia and represented the Philippines for the Goethe-Institut project called the “Art Connexions: SYD-MLA-KUL”. In 2014, Yao has been short listed for the Ateneo Awards.

The exhibit will run from February 3 to March 10 at Galleria Duemila located in 210 Loring Street, Pasay City.