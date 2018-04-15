Low pressure area approaching PH – Pagasa

The trough of a low pressure area (LPA) bringing cloudy skies with light rains to the eastern part of the country has low chances of becoming a typhoon, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said. The LPA was spotted at 1,465 kilometers east of Mindanao at 5 p.m. on Sunda, and “may enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility [PAR] but has high chances of dissipating,” weather specialist Samuel Duran said. Caraga and Davao regions may experience flooding with light to moderate rains caused by the trough of the LPA. Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers brought about by localized thunderstorms. Easterlies or warm winds from the Pacific will also continue to prevail in the country as the hot season starts, Pagasa said.