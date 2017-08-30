Low pressure area in Cagayan may become tropical depression in next 36 hours–Pagasa

A LOW pressure area has been spotted in Cagayan and was expected to develop into a tropical depression in the next 36 hours, the state-run weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Wednesday that the LPA was 85 kilometers (km) east of Aparri and was forecast to bring moderate and occasionally heavy rains associated with isolated thunderstorms over Northern Luzon, which could rigger flash floods and landslides.

Light to moderate with possibly heavy rains will prevail over the northern part of Central Luzon.

The LPA will weaken as it crosses Northern Luzon today but will re-emerge over the west coast of Luzon Thursday morning. GLEE JALEA

