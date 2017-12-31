Low pressure area enters PH, to make landfall in Eastern Visayas, Mindanao on New Year’s Day

A LOW pressure area (LPA) entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) early Sunday morning and was forecast to make landfall on January 1, New Year’s Day, according to the state-run weather bureau.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the LPA would be named “Agaton” if it would turn into a tropical depression by Monday.

“May 50 percent chance pa rin itong magdevelop into a tropical depression [sa Lunes]at posible itong maglandfall sa Eastern Visayas at Eastern Mindanao Lunes ng hapon o Martes ng madaling araw,” said weather specialist Samuel Duran.

The LPA is 960 kilometers (km) east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

Duran added that it would likely bring heavy rains over Eastern Visayas and Mindanao and advised the public to monitor further updates about the weather system.

Meanwhile, the Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the tail-end of a cold front.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rains due to the northeast monsoon.

The same weather system will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains over Metro Manila and the rest of Central Luzon.

The rest of the country will likely experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers because of localized thunderstorms, Pagasa added.