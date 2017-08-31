Low pressure area over Ilocos Norte may become tropical depression–Pagasa

A low pressure (LPA) area in the vicinity of Ilocos Norte may intensify into a tropical depression on Thursday, according to the state-run weather bureau.

In its early forecast, the LPA was spotted 95 kilometers (km) north-northwest of Laoag City, according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

At the same time, Pagasa said it was monitoring Tropical Storm “Sanvu”, a weather disturbance 2050 east-northeast of extreme Northern Luzon.

It is forecast to move westward at 13 kilometers per hour (kph) with maximum winds of up to 105kph and gustiness of up to 130kph but is not expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Cloudy skies with moderate to occasionally heavy rains, gusty winds and lightning associated with thunderstorm may be expected, which may trigger flash floods and landslides over the Ilocos region, Batanes, and Babuyan Group of Islands.

Metro Manila, the Cordillera, Central Luzon, the rest of Cagayan Valley, and the provinces of Cavite, Mindoro and Batangas are more likely to experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and possible occasionally heavy rains, gusty winds and lightning.

Moderate to strong winds blowing from the southwest to south will prevail over Northern and Central Luzon, and coming from the southwest over the rest of the country. GLEE JALEA