A LOW pressure area was spotted east of Surigao del Sur on Sunday although it was highly unlikely that it would become a typhoon, the state-run weather bureau said.

Forecaster Obet Badrina said the LPA was 525 kilometers east of Hinatuan.

Badrina said, however, that based on latest data, there was “very little chance” that it would develop into a typhoon as it could disappear in the next few days.

The southwest monsoon affecting the western sections of Luzon and Visayas will bring cloudy skies and rains over these regions on Sunday, according to Pagasa.

It said cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and thunderstorms would be experienced over the provinces of Zambales, Bataan, Mindoro and Palawan.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms will prevail over Metro Manila and rest of the country, said Pagasa.

Coastal waters nationwide will be slight to moderate, Pagasa added.

Meanwhile, typhoon “Noru” is 1,315 kilometers northeast of extreme Northern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 180 kph, said Pagasa.

“Noru” is likely to move slowly in a north-northwest direction towards Japan, Pagasa added. ELSHAMAE ROBLES, GEIAN ESPANOL