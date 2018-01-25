Low pressure area spotted over Agusan del Norte—Pagasa

A LOW pressure area (LPA) entered the Philippine territory early Thursday morning and was spotted over Agusan del Norte, the state-run weather bureau said.

In an update, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the LPA was 95 kilometers (km) east of Butuan City.



“Inasahang makakaapekto ang low pressure area dito sa Eastern Visayas at ilang bahagi ng Eastern Mindanao sa araw na ito,” said Pagasa weather specialist Chris Perez.

The LPA will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over the Bicol region, Eastern Visayas, provinces of Quezon, Romblon, Northern Cebu, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte, including Siargao Islands.



Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will continue bringing cloudy skies with scattered rains over Cagayan Valley Region, Cordillera Administrative Region and Aurora.



The Ilocos region and the rest of Central Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains caused by the northeast monsoon.



Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms. GLEE JALEA