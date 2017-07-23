A LOW pressure area (LPA) has been spotted east of Surigao City and may develop into a tropical depression in the next 48 hours, the state-run weather bureau said.

In an advisory on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the LPA, which was 430 kilometers east of Surigao City, would bring cloudy skies with moderate to occasionally heavy rains and thunderstorms in Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas and Caraga.

The rest of Visayas and the regions of Bicol, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao and Davao will have cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and thunderstorms.

Pagasa said light to moderate rain would affect Metro Manila, parts of Central and Southern Luzon, Bicol region, Mimaropa, and Northern Samar.

Pagasa also warned the public that heavy rains and thunderstorms caused by the LPA may trigger flashfloods and landslides in the region of Caraga.

Meanwhile, tropical depression “Fabian” exited the Philippine area of responsibility at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, and was last spotted at 300 kilometers west-northwest of Basco, Batanes. ELSHAMAE ROBLES