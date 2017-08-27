Low pressure area spotted on eastern part of PH–Pagasa

AS tropical storm “Jolina” (international name: Pakhar) headed for China, another low pressure area (LPA) has been spotted in the eastern portion of the Philippines, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Sunday.

“Aantabayin namin ‘to ngayon dahil mukhang may low pressure area na manggagaling sa Pacific Ocean, kaya babantayan natin ‘yan,” said weather forecaster Aldczar Aurelio.

(We are monitoring a brewing low pressure area that will be coming from the Pacific Ocean.)

Pagasa also reported that thunderstorms were expected over Cebu, Bohol, and nearby areas, while Palawan may experience light to moderate rains.

Earlier on Sunday, Tropical Storm “Jolina” (international name: Pakhar) left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) west-northwest of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte after dumping rain in most of Luzon on Saturday. GLEE JALEA

