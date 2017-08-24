Low pressure area spotted near Eastern Samar–Pagasa

A low pressure area (LPA) was spotted early Thursday near Eastern Samar, the state weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the LPA was 670 kilometers northeast of Borongan.

Meanwhile a southwest monsooon will continue to affect western Luzon, according to weather bureau.

Cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and possible occasionally heavy rains, gusty winds and lightning due to thunderstorm will be experienced over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas and the provinces of Ilocos Norte, Zambales, Bataan, Quezon and Palawan.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will expereince partly cloudy to cloudy skies except for isolated light to occasionally heavy rains, gusty winds and lightning.

Pagasa said that moderate to strong winds from the southwest to south would prevail over Luzon and its coastal waters would be moderate to rough.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate coming from the south with slight to moderate seas. GLEE JALEA