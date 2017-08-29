Low pressure area spotted off Tuguegarao

A LOW pressure area (LPA) was spotted by the state weather bureau Pagasa early Tuesday morning at 1,000 kilometers (km) east of Tuguegarao City. In its 5 a.m. forecast, Pagasa said that aside from the LPA, it is monitoring a nearby Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) with its center last spotted at 2,660 km east of extreme Northern Luzon with maximum winds of up to 65 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 80kph. It is forecast to move north northeast very slowly. But Pagasa said it is not expected to approach the Philippine Area of Responsibility. Although the LPA does not threaten the Philippines as of now, it is linked to the ICTZ affecting southern Luzon and Visayas, causing cloudy skies with gusty winds and lightning over Cagayan Valley, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Aurora and Quezon province.