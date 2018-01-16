Low pressure area spotted over Surigao del Sur—Pagasa

A NEW low pressure area (LPA) was spotted over Surigao del Sur, the state-run weather bureau said on Tuesday morning.



According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the LPA is 300 kilometers (km) east-southeast of Hinatuan.



“Itong LPA po na ating binabantayan ay mababa naman ang tsansang maging bagyo pero patuloy pa rin itong makakaapekto sa Mindanao at sa Kabisayaan,” said weather specialist Shelly Ignacio.



Its trough will cause cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao.



Pagasa warned of possible flooding or landslides in the affected areas because of light to moderate with at times heavy rains.



The tail-end of a cold front, meanwhile, will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Bicol region and the rest of Mimaropa.



Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan make up Mimaropa.



Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rains caused by the northeast monsoon.



It will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon. GLEE JALEA