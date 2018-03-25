Low pressure area to enter PH during Holy Week—Pagasa

A low pressure area (LPA) will likely enter Philippine territory within the next two days, the state-run weather bureau said on Sunday as Filipinos mark the start of Holy Week.

“The LPA may turn into a typhoon in the coming days and may enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday and Tuesday,” said weather specialist Meno Mendoza of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Mendoza added that the LPA was spotted 1,875 kilometers east of Mindanao at 5 a.m. and would be named “Caloy”, the third cyclone to hit the country this year.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or “amihan” will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains over the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley Region, Bicol region, and the provinces of Aurora and Quezon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms caused by the tail-end of a cold front.

The rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers because of localized thunderstorms, Pagasa said. GLEE JALEA