Lower firecracker injuries compared to 2016 — health official

THE Department of Health (DoH) Epidemiology Bureau has recorded 14 firecracker-related injuries since December 21, the start of the its surveillance period.

In a report released by the Epidemiology Bureau, a total 14 cases were recorded in sentinel hospitals, including nine from Metro Manila.

This is 22 cases or 61 percent lower than the same period in 2016 and 37 cases or 73 percent lower than the five-year average from 2012 to 2016.

Majority or 13 of the cases were males aged 11 to 58 years old, including 12 active users. Nine of the injuries were caused by ‘Piccolo,’ an illegal firecracker.

A blast injury with amputation was recorded in Basista, Pangasinan because of “Boga,” which produces a cannon-like sound.

There have been no recorded cases of death, fireworks ingestion and stray bullet injuries.

Health Undersecretary Gerardo Bayugo said they expected a lower number of cases this year since the issuance of Executive Order 28 by President Rodrigo Duterte on the regulation of the use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices.

“This year, we hope to see more reduction because the EO has been signed last June,” Bayugo said. KENNETH HERNANDEZ

