Lower surge rate, LTFRB orders Grab

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board ordered transport network company Grab to lower its surge rate from twice the fare to only 1.5x “immediately” until a new player comes in.

A fare surge occurs whenever the demand for the service is greater than the supply of drivers.

The Singapore-based Grab has recently acquired the Southeast Asian businesses of its rival company Uber, making it the lone TNC operating in the Philippines due to non-existence of other players.

Grab agreed to have Uber’s operations extended until April 15, 2018.

“In the exigency of the service, the Board directs Grab to lower its surge from 2x to 1.5x while LTFRB is processing the new TNC players. This is to ensure that the fares will be at a rate that is conducive and acceptable to the number of transport network vehicles transferring to Grab,” LTFRB Board Member Aileen Lizada said in a hearing in Quezon City.

“Your surge is from 2x. We are modifying, lowered from 2x to 1.5x,” she added.

Because of the acquisition, Grab invited Uber drivers to transfer to the Grab platform. Four TNCs are completing their requirements for accreditation by the LTFRB, Lizada said.