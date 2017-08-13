Loyal subscribers go to El Nido

Sky Life, the cable provider’s lifestyle rewards program, took 10 loyal subscribers to an island paradise in El Nido, Palawan as winners of “Sky Life Wanderlust: The Great Lio Adventure.”

The winners were treated to three memorable days at Lio, noted as the country’s first ecologically sustainable tourism destination. For weeks following the event, the winners gushed about their experience, which gave them a chance to meet like-minded new friends, share inspiring stories, and form lasting bonds.