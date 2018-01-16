Loyola FC to continue youth academy

Loyola FC chairman Randy Roxas has assured the club will continue its youth academy despite the departure of its primary backer earlier this month.

“Loyola FC will continue to operate, now focused primarily on its youth academy and teams,” said Roxas in a statement posted on Facebook.

Last January 8, Loyola’s seniors team FC Meralco Manila ceased its operations after electric company Meralco decided to cut its investment on the club.

The unfortunate event came despite the squad’s top seed finish in the inaugural season of the Philippines Football League and a chance to play in the Asian Football Confederation Cup.

Roxas, together with the management team, have tried to persuade other potential investors but to no avail.

“As with most challenges in life, this presents an opportunity as well. Without having to worry about a seniors team, I can now focus on what I have always been passionate about and that is developing aspiring young footballers,” said Roxas.

Boys’ Under-16 national team head coach and former Azkals player Roxy Dorlas is set to head the youth academy while former Meralco Manila mentor Aris Caslib will serve as the technical director.

Current University of the Philippines football squads coach and national team veteran Anto Gonzales will spearhead the elite program, which is aimed at preparing talented booters to play football at the highest level.

Loyola’s youth teams will continue joining the Youth Football League, including the league’s preseason event on February 16 to18, and other local and international competitions. The youth club will also have multiple training centers.