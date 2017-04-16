Loyola getting sparks from new recruits

The Loyola Meralco Sparks FC’s preparation for the coming Philippines Football League (PFL) is on the right track according to the team’s new head coach Aris Caslib.

The Sparks have undergone a major revamp in their roster including the addition of Caslib, who took over the team from ex-Azkals coach Simon McMenemy since December.

The newly appointed mentor explained that the young players are now learning the system.

“We’re getting there right now. We just have to really allow the young players to get into the system and we’re also still waiting for the UAAP players,” Caslib told The Manila Times.

Ex-San Beda College standouts Ashley Flores and Conor Tacagni as well as Global Cebu FC center back Milan Nikolic are the new recruits of the Sparks that are expected to boost their backline.

“I think it is a big help but they still have to learn a lot with the new system that we have in the club,” said Caslib.

“We still need a lot of time to get to really get to know everyone. But hopefully, the time that was given to us before our first official playing date is sufficient enough for us to get a good first day output.”

But Caslib admitted of the humps in the early part of their preparation as most of the players took some time off.

“It was difficult because the first thing, they (players), must be here and I think we’re not the only club that is affected but almost all clubs except Ceres and Global, who are involved in the AFC Cup,” he said.

The PFL, to be played in a home-and-away format and is sanctioned by the Philippine Football Federation, will be launched on April 20.