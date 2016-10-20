Loyola, Stallion collide in UFL Saturday

Loyola Meralco Sparks FC and Stallion FC will clash in the final round of the United Football League eliminations at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium, 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Loyola, with 40 points, is holding the provisional third spot of the standings with just a point behind Ceres La Salle FC, while Stallion is No. 6 with 30 points in their card.

Both teams are expected to ride their momentum from previous games victories in the unified division of the country’s top-flight football tournament.

Loyola won 2-1 over bitter rivals Kaya FC on October 15 through the second half goal of defender Joaquin Canas.

On the other hand, Stallion defeated Green Archers United FC, also 3-1, on October 16.

The Meralco Sparks are keen to sustain their bid to clinch a spot in the Asian Football Confederation Cup next year.

Leading Loyola will be Azkals skipper Phil Younghusband with the support of returning striker Alvaro Castiella, who missed most of their second round games because of personal reason.

Meanwhile, Kaya FC will be facing Forza FC in their final UFL game this year at 5 p.m.

Kaya was booted out of the tight race for the second place and is now No.5 while the struggling Forza is No. 8.