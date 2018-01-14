Lozada bags 3 gold medals, sets new record in Langoy Capiz

Palarong Pambansa standout Michael Lozada won three gold medals and established one new record in the boys’ 11-year category of the 128th Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series – Langoy Capiz Swimming Championship on Sunday at the Villareal Sports Complex swimming pool in Roxas City, Capiz.

Lozada dominated the 50m backstroke in 34.69 seconds, erasing the 34.96-seconds old mark of Khile Libat.

The Kalibo, Aklan pride also topped the 200m freestyle and 50m butterfly events in the tournament supported by The Manila Times.

His elder sister, Natazha Alexia Lozada, joined the list of gold medalists after ruling the girls’ 13-year 200m freestyle in two minutes and 34 seconds so is Jennuel Booh De Leon, who took the top honors in the boys’ 12-year 50m butterfly (32.10).

Sharing the spotlight in the girls’ division were gold medalists Dominique Sombito (7), Joan Perlas (8), Kate Zaria Roberto (9), Jamie Michaela Refugio (10), Alicia Atienza (11), Maria Reina Nazareta (12), Melrose Aleligay (14) and Celine Ann Delitavo (17).

King Elijah Roberto (6), Keepe Yvange Alba (8), Lance Magno (9), Mark Anthony Garcia Jr. (10), Denki De Miguel (13), Khraven Brian Villareal (14) and Carl Steven Iquina (16) were the other gold medalists in the boys’ class.

“Our main objective is to identify talents and send them to international competitions. We have a lot of talented swimmers from the Visayas region that’s why we keep on coming back to this region,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

The event serves as qualifying tourney for the prestigious Summer World University Games to be held in Naples, Italy next year, and other international competitions in Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Japan and Australia.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as an official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.