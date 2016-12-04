Lozada breaks record in PSL Capiz Leg

Veteran campaigner Michael Lozada of Aklan Swimming Team won three gold medals highlighted by his record-breaking feat in the backstroke event of the105th Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series held at the Villareal Sports Complex in Roxas City, Capiz.

Lozada dominated the boys’ 10-under 50m backstroke in 36.28 seconds, smashing the 37.04-second old mark of Stephen Guzman last year. He also ruled the 200m IM in 3:03.22 and 50m butterfly in 34.25.

Althea Llera claimed two gold medals in the girls’ 10-under 200m IM (3:30.09) and 50m backstroke (48.38) as well as Atilla Pia Loy (girls’ 14-year 100m backstroke 1:32.75 and 100m breaststroke 1:34.43), Khraven Villareal (boys’ 12-year 100m backstroke 1:27.97 and 100m breaststroke 1:34.35), Jennuel Booh De Leon (boys’ 11-year 100m backstroke 1:23.19 and 100m breaststroke 1:31.88), and Alic Deniel Dela Cruz (girls’ 15-over 100m backstroke 1:25.41 and 100m freestyle 1:08.10).

Also winning gold medals were Maria Reina Nazareta (girls’ 11-year 100m backstroke, 1:22.44), John Rylle Villagomez (boys’ 9-year 50m backstroke, 56.31), Kyla Soguilon (girls’ 11-over 200m IM, 2:41.87), Lucio Cuyong II (boys’ 11-over 200m IM, 2:41.96), Gian Gomez (boys’ 8-year 50m backstroke, 54.44), Lance Magno (boys’ 7-year 50m backstroke, 59.69), Mark Marajucom (boys’ 14-year 100m backstroke, 1:16.56), and Joemarie Borres (boys’ 7-year 50m butterfly, 1:03.00).

The other gold medallists were Asha Segotier, Kate Roberto, Stacey Bee, Julyiana Calibjo, Jozsef Calibjo, Gregory Sumile, Marie Joe Borres, Natazha Lozada, Michael Marino, Lance Roldan and Danica Alba.

“I am very happy for the support given by the provincial government Capiz headed by Mrs. Carmen Andrade, I wish to do this kind of competition more often so that the swimmers from the regions will experience a more competitive competition. Also, we thank Islands Hotel Alex Pulumbarit and the group of Pueblo the Panay as well as the host Turbo Sharks headed by Pepe Borres as he prepared the Langoy Capiz 2016 very well,” said PSL President Susan Papa.