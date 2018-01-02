Lozano doesn’t represent Marcoses, says senator’s lawyer

THE camp of former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., denied on Tuesday any knowledge of the supposed proposal of lawyer Oliver Lozano to settle the alleged ill-gotten wealth other properties of the Marcos family sequestered by the government.

The clarification was issued by the former senator’s lawyer Vic Rodriguez following reports that Lozano, a known loyalist of the Marcoses, submitted a draft proposal offering government a share of the wealth and properties in exchange for the lifting of the freeze order.

“The Marcos family has no knowledge or information of that apparent exchange and service of document between Lozano and the office of Secretary Sal (Salvador Panelo, chief presidential legal counsel),” Rodriguez said in a text message.

Panelo confirmed that his office received a draft containing proposals and suggestions on how to settle the impasse on the Marcos wealth but made it clear that it had not been acted upon.

One of the proposals in Lozano’s draft was the creation of a legal team that would study a compromise agreement with the Marcoses.

“Oliver Lozano does not represent any member of the Marcos family or the estate of the late President (Ferdinand) Marcos,” Rodriguez added.

Rodriguez said Lozano may have been acting on his own when he submitted the proposal. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA