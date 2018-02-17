Lozano shines in January Architects tilt

Ramon Lozano 3rd carded a 67 net to top the January golf tournament of the Architects Golf Club last January 29 at the Eastridge Golf Club.

Lozano, a 19-handicapper, shot an 86 gross for a net 67 besting first runner-up Goldwyn Baria by one point, 68 net, and second runner-up Manuel Padit by two strokes, 69, in the Group I division.

Roy Vergara had a 65 net built on an 87 gross to clinch the championship trophy in Group II.

Finishing second and third, respectively, were Nolan Timothy Quimpo at 68 and Julian Confessor at 69.

Group III winner Nexson Yung finished with 67 while Manuel De Guzman yielded to Amerigo Dela Paz via countback after both players scored 69 net.

Group IV champion Medeliano Roldan shot a 68 followed by Manuel Ko with 70. Ko, meanwhile, defeated Manuel Clemena, 68, after the former had two net eagles.

In the Group V category, Antonio Sabater, Rolando Francisco, and Rodolfo Bongato were triple tied at 73. Sabater’s performance was aided with two net eagles allowing him to claim the championship crown.

Francisco had one net eagle to finish second followed by Bongato.

The monthly tournament is open to local architects.

Pacific Paint (Boysen) Philippines Inc. is the tournament’s major sponsor.

Minor backers were Atlanta Industries Inc., Cimatech, Wilcon Depot, Filhome Builders, Arki Solutions, BITC Imported Roofing, Bostik Phils, Circa 1926 Pre-Cast Inc, Coach Concepts and Designs, Concrete Solution Builders and Supply, Crown Pipes, Decopro, Emerald Vinyl, Eurotiles Industrial Corporation, Famcor Glass Works, Hocheng Phils. Corp, Interior Source, Jethrock Construction Corp, Julant – Upgreen, Koten, Kuysen, Lixil Philippines, MC88 Construction, Multi-Fold Links, Multi-Line, Philflex, Progobal, Republic Powdercoat, RBRA, Swordsman, Trass Construction, Apo Roofs/Floors, Columbia Wires, and Othmann Pipes.