LP asks Pimentel to returnDe Lima’s security detail

INSTEAD of ordering the pullout of Senate security personnel to detained Sen. Leila de Lima, Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd should have negotiated with the Philippine National Police (PNP) to be allowed inside the custodial center, Sen. Francis Pangilinan said on Friday. Pangilinan asked Pimentel to immediately return the security personnel of the Office of the Senate Sergeant-At-Arms (OSSAA) to Camp Crame, the PNP’s main headquarters in Quezon City. Pimentel in an earlier interview said he ordered the withdrawal of OSSAA personnel assigned to secure de Lima, who is detained at the PNP custodial center for drug-related charges, since they were not allowed inside the premises of the facility. “So we pulled them out while we are trying to negotiate with the persons in charge of the detention center if they could allow the personnel of OSSAA inside their premises,” Pimentel told reporters.

Jefferson Antiporda