LP bloc to remain with Senate majority

LIBERAL Party senators on Tuesday agreed to stay with the majority bloc even after the unprecedented ouster of Sen. Leila de Lima as head of the Senate committee on justice and human rights.

In a joint statement issued Tuesday, Senate President Pro-Tempore Franklin Drilon and senators Francis Pangilinan, Paolo Benigno Aquino 4th and Risa Hontiveros said that they recognize the actions of the Senate majority as a political reality, although the issue could have been addressed had there been an opportunity for a dialogue.

“We are deeply saddened by the events that transpired yesterday (Sept.19). Elementary courtesy dictates that we as members of the majority bloc of the Senate should have been consulted,” the LP senators said in a statement.

The LP bloc maintained that its alliance with the majority is based on reforms that will spur progress.

“As long as we believe that these reforms can be achieved, we will remain with the majority,” the senator said.

Drilon in an interview said LP senators will remain independent.

“We will criticize if there is basis or need to criticize. We will cooperate where we believe that what is being presented to the Senate is for the benefit of our country. We will not criticize simply for the sake of criticizing,” he said.